The Last Supper, originally painted in 1562, is a classical style painting of an often used religious motif by Juan de Juanes. Juan de Juanes trained and collaborated with his father from 1530 until his father's death in 1550. Despite being strongly influenced by his father, Juanes developed his own distinctive style. His sweeter, gentler approach included clear, luminous tones and softer effects of modeling, but displayed less technical detail in finishing. He painted mostly religious subjects, along with mythological works and portraits. A critical moment of Juanes's development occurred around 1560, when he probably went to Rome. Though many artists and styles he encountered there inspired him, the work of Raphael seems to have exerted the most profound influence. Frame Description: Victorian Gold Frame La Pastiche The last supper Framed 32-in H x 44-in W People Painting on Canvas | 688576234311