You've seen it celebrated on thousands of posters, but now it is now possible to own a version of The Kiss (Full View) by Gustav Klimt that looks and feels just like the real thing. Created between 1907 and 1908, this beautiful Klimt piece is considered one of the most romantic pieces of artwork of all time. Due to the unique gilded tones, romantic content and innovative style of this Klimt painting, The Kiss continues to be a popular choice for bringing lightness and elegance to a home's interior. The Kiss by Gustav Klimt was once considered a scandalous piece of artwork. Today, it's fortunate that we can view this couple's embrace as a stunning example of intimacy and love. Frame Description: New Age Black Frame La Pastiche The kiss (full view) Framed 24.75-in H x 28.75-in W People Painting on Canvas | 688576117294