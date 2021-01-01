The Juhu Beach Club Cookbook: Indian Spice, Oakland Soul Preeti Mistry Author

What Preeti Mistry does on the page is as delicious and exciting as what she does in her restaurant. -- Anthony Bourdain Vibrant and unexpected, The Juhu Beach Club Cookbook is a bold take on Indian food from Oakland-based James Beard Award nominee Preeti Mistry. Influenced by her background as a second-generation Indian -- born in London, raised across the US, now based in the Bay Area -- Preeti's irreverent style informs her personality and her food. This collection of street food, comfort classics, and restaurant favorites blends cuisines from across India with American influences to create irresistible combinations. Organized by feeling rather than course or season, with chapters like Masala Mashups, Farm Fresh, and Authentic? Hell Yeah, The Juhu Beach Club Cookbook weaves Preeti's culinary journey together with more than 100 bold, flavor-forward recipes to excite and inspire home cooks. Illustrated throughout with full-color photography and playful line art, this book captures the eclectic energy and wide-ranging influences of one of the West Coast's most up-and-coming chefs.