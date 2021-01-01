From ivy bronx
'The Journey' Oil Painting Print on Wrapped Canvas
Let words of inspiration take center stage in your home with this uplifting oil painting print. This blue design showcases a lovely landscape of mountains with a meaningful message in the foreground that reads "It's not about the destination, it's about the journey" in white text beside the image of an arrow. Made in the United States, this wrapped canvas includes wall mounting hardware so you can hang it up right away. Size: 8" H x 24" W