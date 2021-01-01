From kartell
Kartell - The Jellies Family Bowl - Green
Add unique design to your home with this luxurious Jellies Family bowl from Kartell. Styled in the design of a traditional jelly mould, this elegant bowl features a textured nature inspired finish. Perfect for enjoying a starter, dessert, or as a decorative piece, team with matching items available from the collection to transform your interior. Key features: * Material: transparent thermoplastic technopolymer * Dimensions: D14xH7cm * Elegant green color * Multi-purpose bowl * Nature inspired design * Suitable for outdoor & indoor use * More home accessories available from Kartell