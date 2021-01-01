The Iguana Cookbook George Cera Author

Product DescriptionThis book is a brisk walk through the world of invasive wildlife that includes true story's about Rusty, George's pet iguana that suffers from a Napoleon complex. Rusty's rules the house with an iron fist and his antics leave readers laughing in tears. The Iguana Cookbook a cult classic with fans from all around the world.Thank you, Mr CeraI bought your book while on Holiday in Florida. I had no idea the problem they are or how cheeky a Pet Iguana could be. The only complaint I have is it was over to soon. Thanks again.Wendel LLondon EnglandPS: When I am back on Holiday I am purchasing 4 more Iguana cookbooks for my friends across the pond!Dear George,Friends of mine that live in Boca Grande just sent me a copy of your Iguana Cookbook . I found myself sitting alone in my house laughing out loud. It is a wonderful book and my congratulations to you.Page M.......West Grove, PAGeorge ,Thank youI got your book today!!! I read it, and I laughed so hard at Rusty's family adventures !!Manuel U....Bayamon , Porto Rico