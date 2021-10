Trademark Fine Art 'The idolatry of Solomon' Canvas Art by Frans Francken the Younger

Artist: Frans Francken the Younger Subject: PeopleStyle: TraditionalProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features people praying around a statue in a room. Prominent Colors: Brown, Black, Tan Frans Francken the Younger? was a?Flemish?painter?and the best-known member of the large?Francken?family of artists. Francken created altarpieces and painted furniture panels, but his reputation chiefly relies on his small and delicate cabinet pictures with historical, mythological, or allegorical themes. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.