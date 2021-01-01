The Holiday Aisle® Set Of 12 Mini Copper Mercury Glass Ornaments For Holiday Décor, Measures 1.5" Long And 1.5" Diameter

Hang these beauties all over your classic Christmas tree for a glamorous vintage vibe! These set of 12 ornaments include small glass balls, finials and baubles all with a rich mercury glass finish. These sets are available in 3 color options - copper, silver and light gold. Each ornament measures approx 1-1.5" diameter and 1.5"- 2" tall. Look out for our other holiday products that you can choose to pair with these glitter ornaments and create a unique and beautiful design for your holiday decor. The Holiday Aisle® encourages easy DIY decorating and we hope this glittery bulb ornament will be a great addition to your holiday decor! Color: Light Gold