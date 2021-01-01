From me & my big ideas

The Happy Planner® Planner Basics Value ct Mini Stickers By Me & My Big Ideas | Michaels®

$20.29 on sale
($28.99 save 30%)
In stock
Buy at michaelsstores

Description

Buy The Happy Planner® Planner Basics Value Pack Mini Stickers at Michaels. com. This sticker book is themed with planner basics prints. It features a mixture of box stickers to write memos in your planner or bullet journal and decorative stickers to add color to your monthly calendar and weekly spread. This sticker book is themed with planner basics prints. It features a mixture of box stickers to write memos in your planner or bullet journal and decorative stickers to add color to your monthly calendar and weekly spread. Details: 4.6" x 8.8" sheet size 30 sheets (1768 total stickers) Paper, cardstock and foil For use with The Happy Planner (sold separately) | The Happy Planner® Planner Basics Value ct Mini Stickers By Me & My Big Ideas | Michaels®

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com