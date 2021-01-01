The GrillJunkie Burger-A-Day Cookbook Arnie Tomaino Author

This book is for the outdoor grilling addict; a GrillJunkie! And especially those who love hamburgers! We know who you are. You are among the many weekend warriors obsessed with, addicted to, and consumed by thoughts of your next outdoor grilling quest to cook up a new recipe, use that new gadget, perfect that new technique, or simply fire up the grill and unwind a bit. Whether it be in the privacy of your own backyard, at a pre- or post-game tailgate, homecoming, at the dorm, or a family or seasonal celebration, there are sure to be three important items on the menu; your love of grilling, something delicious to be grilled, and a gathering of friends and family. And there is nothing more satisfying to prepare, grill, stack, serve and enjoy than the unparalleled burger! Our unique collection of grilled beef, bison, chicken, turkey, pork, lamb and veggie burgers will please both the grilling addict who enjoys the thrill of grilling and the family and friends that will gather to enjoy the results!