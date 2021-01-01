The Gourmet Girls Go Camping Cookbook: Amazing Meals Straight from Your Campfire (PagePerfect NOOK Book) Gail Kearns Author

The Gourmet Girls Go Camping Cookbook is a must-have for anyone who loves to camp in style and enjoys delicious food prepared in the great outdoors. On one camping trip, Gourmet Girls Gail Kearns, Lindsey Moran and Denise Woolery, aka The Gourmet Girls On Fire, decided there was a need for a camping cookbook that appealed to an audience who refused to eat canned beans and weenies just because they were camping, and wanted to share their love for fresh, lovingly cooked meals. They began carefully choosing their gear, and soon each recipe had been adapted and tested for cooking at a campsite, either on a camp stove or over an open fire. Lo and behold, The Gourmet Girls Go Camping Cookbook was born! The Gourmet Girls Go Camping Cookbook is unlike any other camping cookbook on the market today. Presented with 50s-inspired graphics, beautiful 4-color food photography, and humorous text, this book will take your camp cooking to the next level, and your meals will make you the envy of the entire campground. With chapters like 'To Gear or not to Gear' on page 17 as well as the 'Tips and Tricks' outlined on page 21, even the novice camper can now cook like a pro. Recipes range from Lovely Libations and Ample Appetizers to The Main Event and Divine Desserts. And that's not all! There are also Good Morning Eats, Leisurely Lunch, Vegetarian Vittles, and Savory Sides to inspire the cook within us all. Many recipes have ingredients that can be prepared at home and stored until ready to place in a cooler for transport to your campsite, and the book also includes Dutch oven recipes as well as a few recipes to make ahead for that first night of camping after a long drive. The Gourmet Girls Go Camping Cookbook is so full of fabulous recipes that you don't have to wait until your next camping trip to cook them. All of the recipes in this book can be made at home in your own kitchen or in your backyard on your barbeque. 'I had the good fortune of meeting and getting to know the Gourmet Girls on their numerous camping trips in Big Sur. I looked forward to each of their visits and watched in amazement as they transformed their assigned patch of dirt (admittedly, it was more than that, for we were surrounded by the incomparable sight of hundreds of ancient redwoods) into a cozy and comfortable home in the woods, complete with a stylish and functional camping kitchen, collapsible flower vases for a beautifully set table, and other camping inventions that I never knew existed. What a privilege it was to join them around the campfire tasting and testing many of the recipes in this cookbook. But it was more than the scrumptious, truly gourmet food (and cocktails!) that delighted me. The love, the laughter, and the camaraderie among this special group of women was as infectious and delicious as the meals they served. The Gourmet Girls Go Camping Cookbook will transform your camping experience, as it did mine, and delight you with the fun, humor, love, and of course the truly amazing recipes found within.' --Lisa Atwood, Former Camp Host at Ventana Campground, Big Sur