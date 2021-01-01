The Good Housekeeping Christmas Cookbook Good Housekeeping Editor

Hang the stockings, deck the halls, and cook up a happy holiday with Good Housekeeping! Brimming with more than 300 celebration-worthy recipes, sparkling decorating ideas, and suggestions for homemade (and home-baked) gifts, this sumptuous, mouthwatering collection will make the season extra merry. Featuring new recipes in every chapter, as well as holiday ideas from celebrities, plus a section on gingerbread houses, The Good Housekeeping Christmas Cookbook offers its triple-tested holiday favorites. Famous contributors, including Sting, Reese Witherspoon, and Mariah Carey, reminisce about their most memorable Christmases. With dishes ranging from Glazed Ham with Apricots and Roast Turkey with Wild Mushroom Gravy to a delicious Dulce de Leche Christmas Wreath, this book proves that when it comes to Christmas, no one does it like Good Housekeeping.Includes festive recipes, holiday memories, traditions, and tips from: * Alyssa Milano * Amy Grant * Eva Longoria * Faith Hill * Harry Connick Jr. * Jamie Lee Curtis * Kelly Ripa * Lauren Conrad * Mariah Carey * Melissa McCarthy * Meredith Vieira * Reese Witherspoon * Sting * Sunny Anderson * Vince Gill