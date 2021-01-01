From geonetiqu designs
Geonetiqué Designs The Golden Flow-Fractal Art Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Fractal artwork made with a mathematical formula from the Mandelbulb. Which is a three-dimensional manifestation of a Mandelbrot set, an infinitely complex, naturally occurring fractal object. It is the “most complex object on the complex number plane” Great for fans of fractal geometry like the Mandelbrot set or Mandelbulb and Julia set fractals, self-similar geometric patterns, mathematical formulas, or the archetypal fractal form. Or lovers of golden and yellow color tones. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only