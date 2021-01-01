The Globe Table Lamp by Oluce - Color: Clear (OL-THEGLOBE-228-OR)

The Globe Table Lamp was designed in 1964, and is made in Italy. A beautiful combination of hard and soft, The Globe Table Lamp showcases both industrial and mid-century modern influences. Supported by a satin nickel-plated, metal, sled base, the shade of this modern table lamps is made from clear, blown-glass. Housed within the shade is the exposed light source which is supported by the metal socket. When illuminated, this table lamp casts direct light that is perfect for use on a bedside table, console table or side table. Master designer Giuseppe Ostuni founded Italy-based lighting brand Oluce in 1945. Now the oldest Italian design company still in existence and actively producing today, many of Oluce's domed lights are now on permanent display at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. Ostuni's award-winning and dramatically arced floor lamps, domed table lamps and pendants, glass scones, and uniquely-shaped outdoor lighting have influenced the lighting and design industry for decades and will continue to do so for generations to come. Shape: Globe. Color: Clear. Finish: Satin Gold with Bronze