La Pastiche The fox Framed 32.5-in H x 28.5-in W Abstract Painting on Canvas | 688576609829

The Fox is a handmade oil painting originally created by Franz Marc in 1913. It would make a wonderful gift for anyone who loves foxes. Franz Marc was born on February 8, 1880, in Munich, Germany. He studied at the Munich Art Academy, and in the early years of the Twentieth Century became an influential figure in the birth of abstract art. In 1911 Marc founded the almanac "Der Blaue Reiter" along with Wassily Kandinsky, and was a principal member of the First German Salon Automne in 1913. Much of his work was based upon exuberant color and profound emotional and spiritual states. Franz Marc saw animals as innocent beings in harmony with nature. He attempted to paint the world from the animal's perspective. Marc volunteered for service in World War I, and was killed near Verdun, France, on March 4, 1916. Despite his early death at the age of thirty-six, Marc was responsible for some of the most important pieces of the Expressionist movement.