Trademark Fine Art 'The fountain of love' Canvas Art by Francois Boucher

Artist: Francois Boucher Subject: PeopleStyle: TraditionalProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a group of people in traditional clothing under a blue sky. Prominent Colors: Turquoise, Blue, Black, Grey, Green, Tan, White Francois Boucher was a French painter, draughtsman and etcher, who worked in the Rococo style. Boucher is known for his idyllic and voluptuous paintings on classical themes, decorative allegories, and pastoral scenes. He was perhaps the most celebrated painter and decorative artist of the 18th century. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.