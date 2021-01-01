The Food of Singapore: Simple Street Food Recipes from the Lion City [Singapore Cookbook, 64 Recipes] Djoko Wibisono Author

Prepare delicious and authentic dishes with this easy-to-follow Singapore cookbook. Influenced by the surrounding islands, China, and other parts of Asia, the cuisine of Singapore has long bewitched prominent tastemakers such as James Oseland, the editor-in-chief of Saveur magazine. Yet, few cookbooks have truly delved into the unique flavors of Indonesian food and cooking. At last, The Food of Singapore presents a glorious cross-section of traditional recipes. Favorite Singapore recipes include: Chili Crab Classic Hokkien Mee Murtabak Tea-smoked Fish Fillets Barbecued Stingray And many more… Born in East Java, chef Djoko Wibisono is the perfect guide to introduce Singapore's delicious melange of flavors, and The Food of Singapore is a splendid introduction to a cuisine poised to become the next hot international culinary sensation.