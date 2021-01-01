The Feather C Flute Pickup with Flexible MicroGooseneck by

Best Quality Guranteed. introduces their NEW lightweight powerhouse. So light that we named it The Feather. So compact that it can be positioned on a multitude of instruments without modification or permanent installation and still faithfully amplifies the natural tone and beauty of your instrument! Fully equipped with an internally powered, active preamp to produce the richest sound your instrument can deliver! Battery power-source (included) is pre-installed and each pickup is meticulously tested before delivery. No phantom power needed! Compatible with most wireless systems! Complete out of the box, plug in and play! All mounting hardware included. Instantly turn your instrument into an acoustic/electric instrument with VOLUME! Compatible with almost any musical instrument! Made in the USA. Instrument NOT included!