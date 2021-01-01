The Family Christmas Cookbook Kathy Lester Author

Are you looking to create special family moments your loved ones will enjoy year after year? The Family Christmas Cookbook can be your ultimate guide to help plan your holiday menus and gatherings while making them magical and memorable. Included are fifty delicious, easy to make, fail-safe recipes that everyone will love and enjoy. From flirtatious sips and dips, to tantalizing appetizers, to carefree dishes, to fun and whimsical desserts, all are provided by family cooks throughout the world that made these foods a part of their very own holiday festivities. Any of these lovely recipes will charm your family, friends, and out-of-town guests. You can even enjoy making some of the desserts ahead, so you can take some time out and enjoy Christmas with your loved ones without having to slave over the oven.