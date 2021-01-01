From maybelline
Maybelline The Falsies Lash Lift Washable Mascara Eye Makeup, Blackest Black, 0.32 fl oz
Advertisement
Get an instant lash lift effect from a mascara. The Falsies Lash Lift from Maybelline NY delivers dramatic volume and long, lifted lashes. Our double-curved lifting brush and fiber-infused formula grabs lashes at the root to lift, thicken, and lengthen. No clumps, smears, or flakes, just volume that lasts all day. It is Ophthalmologist tested and suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lenses.