The Easy 5-Ingredient Ketogenic Diet Cookbook: Low-Carb, High-Fat Recipes for Busy People on the Keto Diet by Jen Fisch Conversation Starters dailyBoo

The Easy 5-Ingredient Ketogenic Diet Cookbook: Low-Carb, High-Fat Recipes for Busy People on the Keto Diet by Jen Fisch​​​​​​​ | Conversation StartersDesigned for busy people who want delicious and nutritious food but have limited time to prepare meals, this cookbook will help make life easier for you no matter how hectic your lifestyle is. Ken D. Berry, author of Lies My Doctor Told Me says Fisch's cookbook proves that keto dishes don't have to be difficult nor expensive to cook. Cooking the keto way can be quick, simple, affordable, and delicious. Jen Fisch shares how she became a keto diet follower. She suffered two kinds of autoimmune diseases when she was in her late teens. When her inflammation symptoms disappeared, that is when she realized the relationship between diet and autoimmune diseases. The Easy 5-Ingredient Ketogenic Diet Cookbook: Low-Carb, High Fat Recipes for Busy People on the Keto Diet is an Amazon #1 Bestseller under the category of Allergies. It is written by Fisch who is widely known for her blog KetoInTheCity.com.