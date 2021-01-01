Armen Living The Duval 37-46 in. H Adjustable Blue Faux Leather Swivel Bar Stool

The Duval Adjustable Faux Leather Swivel Bar and Counter Stool from Armen Living is the perfect new addition to your beautiful home. The marvelous diamond-stitch design etched into the chair back and seat gives this piece an exceptional look. The bar stool chair is crafted with a metal column and foam cushions on the back and bottom seat, giving you the opportunity to enjoy your meals in complete comfort. The Duval features a full 360-degree swivel function that increases the mobility of your stool. The Duval is also fitted with a hydraulic lever to adjust your seat to the height of your choosing. The Duval is available with a Chrome base and Grey faux leather upholstery or a Matte Black base and your choice of Grey, Red, White, or Blue faux leather upholstery.