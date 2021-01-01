The Digest Diet Cookbook Liz Vaccariello Author

Eat up and slim down with this companion to the phenomenally successful The Digest Diet.In The Digest Diet, Liz Vaccariello and the editors of Reader's Digest sifted through the latest weight-loss science to develop a groundbreaking 21-day eating plan demonstrated to help you drop the pounds. Real-life men and women who tried the plan--and lost up to 26 pounds!The Digest Diet Cookbook will give readers 150 all-new fat releasing recipes so they can branch out with new foods but still maintain their weight loss results. In addition, the book will include: Buying and storing tips for the 13 amazing fat-releasing foods Guidelines on how to mix and match recipes to make your own menus Quick and easy tips on organizing your kitchen and pantry to make cooking easier, shopping for and storing fat releasers, and scaling recipes to feed just the right number of people More than 50 full-color photographs Daily Menus for vegetarians, cooks on a budget, and other special needs Inspirational stories from our testersWhether you're new to The Digest Diet or looking to maintain your fabulous success, The Digest Diet Cookbook is all you need to get and stay thin and healthy for life.