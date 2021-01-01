The Original Donut Shop Decaf K-Cup Coffee Pods, Medium Roast, 24 Count for Keurig Brewers

Before coffee was complicated, great coffee was simply fresh, bold, and flavorful. The Original Donut Shop Decaf single serve K-Cup pods bring back the classic donut companion in decaf, with this ideally balanced brew of the highest quality Arabica beans...dunking is encouraged. Full-flavored and easy going, this medium roast blend embodies one of the best things in life - simply great coffee, without the caffeine. This is an extra bold variety, so each pod contains more 100% Arabica coffee than regular K-Cup pods. These single-serve K-Cup pods are compatible with all Keurig K-Cup Pod Single-Serve Coffee Makers and brew up to 12 oz. of The Original Donut Shop Decaf coffee each. Each K-Cup pod is filled with the freshest decaffeinated ground coffee and brews a perfect, great tasting cup of coffee, every time. Certified Orthodox Union Kosher and contains no artificial ingredients. Introducing Recyclable* K-Cup Pods: Simple. Delicious. And now Recyclable. Enjoy the same great-tasting coffee you know and love, and when you’re done just peel, empty and recycle. *Check locally, not recycled in all communities. Packaging may vary.