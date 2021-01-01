From trademark fine art

Trademark Fine Art "The Dancing Class 1873" Canvas Art by Edgar Degas, Gold Ornate Frame

$52.00 on sale
($79.95 save 35%)
In stock
Buy at walmartusa

Description

Subject: LandscapeStyle: ImpressionismProduct Type: Gold Ornate Frame, Acrylic

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com