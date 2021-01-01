DevaCurl The Curl Maker, Spray Gel, 8oz

The curl maker: The DevaCurl Curl Maker Gel works best on naturally super curly, curly, or wavy hair. This lightweight spray gel amplifies and holds texture, plus redefines second-day curls. Prevents frizz & enhances definition: Texturize your curls with this spraying gel. This gel will amplify your hair, volumize, and tame frizz. This gel is lightweight enough for fine, wavy hair, but strong enough to hold heavy, super curly hair in place. How to use spray gel: Spritz the spray gel onto your wet or dry curls and scrunch in an upward motion. To tame flyaways, apply where needed and smooth with your hands. Use on wet curls to prevent frizz. Use on dry hair to redefine your curls. Herbaceous formula: We've formulated this holding gel with a strengthening blend of sunflower, lemongrass, wheat, and soy proteins. This herbaceous scent smells of fresh, citrusy Lemongrass. Herbaceous formula: We've formulated this holding gel with a strengthening blend of sunflower, lemongrass, wheat, and soy proteins. This herbaceous scent smells of fresh, citrusy Lemongrass.