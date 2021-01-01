From occult tarot card raven and black crow clothes
Occult Tarot Card Raven and Black Crow Clothes The Crow Tarot Card Crescent Moon Black Raven Fortune Teller Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Tarot Card Crow Design in a fortune teller circle style for occult lover who are into, crystal gazer, spaewife, clairvoyant, sibyl, seer, prophet, or soothsayer The crow or raven in the tarot card means magic and mystery while the crescent moon is a representation of fertility and prosperity. This is a perfect gift for your fortune teller friends 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only