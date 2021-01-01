Wells The Craftsmen Series Undermount 32 in. Stainless Steel 40/60 Double Bowl Kitchen Sink, Silver

This uneven double-bowl kitchen sink is made of premium 16 gauge Type 304 stainless steel, the most heavy duty for residential sinks. The two bowls are configured in a 40-60 ratio and are 7 and 9 inches in depth, respectively; its ideal combination of dynamics and usability makes it one of the popular designs on the market. The sink features a traditional brushed matte finish that allows normal wear and tear to blend into its subtle grains, effectively becoming scratch-resistant. A mirror-highlighted rim adds brightness and sophistication to the sink's minimalist appearance. Heavy-duty rubber pads and coating on underside of each sink bowl muffle the noise of splashing water and absorb condensation due to changes in water temperature. Drain holes are placed toward the rear of the sink so that the under-counter plumbing takes less space and leaves more room for storage. Each Wells stainless steel sink comes with our limited lifetime warranty.