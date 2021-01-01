The Cookbook of Julian of Norwich: From Hazelnuts to Pottages (A Collection of Medieval Recipes) Ellyn Sanna Author

Accompanied by inspiration from All Shall Be Well: A Modern-Language Version of the Showings of Julian of NorwichJulian of Norwich was deeply concerned with the spiritual world-but she believed it was firmly rooted in the practical ordinary details of daily life, including eating and tasting. Her thoughts pair well with the recipes of her day, for she writes again and again of the nourishment God gives to us and the sweet taste of the Divine.Joy and love are the two words that best sum up Julian's spirituality. May this cookbook, based on the food of Julian's lifetime as well as her writing, give you joy . . . and the certainty that you are Divinely loved.