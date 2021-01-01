The Cookbook: A Leslie LaRue Mystery Molly Owen Author

Leslie LaRue Rye Changes the direction of her career in writing from romance novels to cookbooks and husband, Sidney, deals with health issues causing him to reevaluate his criminal cases as a private investigator. Their son, Ryan, now a freshman in college, finds personal events in his life challenging while keeping up with his studies and leading a young people's prayer group on Sunday's at his parent's home. Leslie is once again faced with the relationship with her father, Nick, following Sidney's talk on forgiveness at their Sunday morning prayer meeting. Their close friends, Jeffrey and Annabelle deal with after school activities their twin daughters are involved in, including gymnastics. Mysteries surround everyone when Sidney takes on a case that could involve the safety of Ryan's friend.