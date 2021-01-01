'The Conservatory' by Pierre Renoir Framed Painting Print

Bring a refreshing burst of fine art to your walls with this flower-filled Pierre Renoir reproduction! Painted in the emotive impressionist style he helped to make famous, this oil painting print entitled “The Conservatory” depicts a beautiful garden being tended to by a well-dressed Victorian woman. Made in the USA, this artful image is printed on artist-grade canvas using high-quality inks, then professionally stretched and gallery-wrapped over a floater frame. Ready to hang right out of the box, this piece comes with instructions and wall-mounting hardware included for effortless installation. Size: 8" H x 10" W x 2" D