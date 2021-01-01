The Complete Big Green Egg Grill Cookbook: Delicious, Quick, Healthy, and Easy to Follow Recipes to Master Grilling, Smoking, Roasting, and More Jay C

Great for new and experienced grillers alike, The Complete Big Green Egg Grill Cookbook teaches everything from first firing up your Big Green Egg Grill to using its unique heating properties for the most efficient cooking possible. Learn to grill, smoke, roast, bake, and braise like a pro with mouthwatering recipes―including classic favorites like mushroom and swiss burgers, barbecue shrimp po'boys, and sweet potato pie.Here's what you will find in this book:• The Easiest Ever Beef Brisket• Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken• Winter Vegetable Chowder with Aged Cheddar• Garlic-Butter Steak and Potatoes• Pork Roast with Fresh Apple Slaw• Garlic and Sage Turkey Breast with Green Beans• Mustard and Thyme Lamb ChopsDon't miss out on an opportunity for mouthwatering and healthy meals.