The Clever Camper Cookbook Megan Winter-Barker Author

Having spent months exploring the world in our trusty VW camper, we’re experts at putting together incredible food equipped with just a two-burner camping stove and a tiny fridge or cool box. The Clever Camper Cookbook features over 20 of the best recipes we came up with on our travels―there’s no fuss, nothing too fancy, just deliciously simple cooking. Whether you’re on top of a mountain, down by the water’s edge or setting up for a few nights at a festival, we’ve got all your food needs covered. Start the day with one-pot Mexican poached eggs with chorizo, tuck into satay chicken for lunch and enjoy an al fresco feast under the stars with ideas for Spanish meatballs, Asian stir fries, fiery curries, and more. No longer does food on the road have to involve yet another portion of beans on toast!