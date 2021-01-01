FireSkape The Chloe Window Seat Toy Box with Built in Concealed Left Hand Oriented Safety Ladder in Princess Pink

The Chloe toy box is an attractive recessed panel design with solid wood frame and engineered Furniture MDF construction that rests flat on the floor Two Story Fire Ladder is stored in interior left side compartment of the toy box allowing one side to open for easy ladder access in case of emergency The split lid design allows deployment of the fire ladder while providing a lid for the child to stand to unlock and exit the window to evacuate Hand crafted with the finest furniture grade engineered MDF, suggested minimum height allowed from floor to the window trim or frame is 16" Made in America by experienced Amish Craftsmen and Women, FireSkape products ship fully assembled, Manufacturer: FireSkape Toys