The Chinese Medicine Cookbook: Nourishing Recipes to Heal and Thrive Stacey Isaacs Author
Food is the best medicineChinese food therapy is here.Your body is a templehonor and heal it with nourishing foods. The Chinese Medicine Cookbook is your introduction to traditional Chinese food therapyand how to prepare your daily meals to increase your health and happiness.This practical approach includes the basic information you need to personalize your diet through every season. Bring traditional Chinese medicine fundamentals of balanceyin and yangto the flavors on your plate and the energies in your body. With easy-to-find ingredients and helpful tips, you’ll master recipes like Roasted Carrot-Ginger Soup, Miso-Honey-Butter Roasted Chicken, Penne with Arugula Pesto, and more.Inside The Chinese Medicine Cookbook, you’ll find:Master the basicsLearn the essential philosophies of traditional Chinese medicine from this easy-to-understand introduction.Eat with the seasonsExplore dishes specifically chosen to complement the seasons, with chapters for spring, summer, fall, and winter.65+ delicious recipesEnjoy a variety of nourishing foods and beverages for breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack time, and dessert.The Chinese Medicine Cookbook will put joy on your table (and into your spirit) for every meal.