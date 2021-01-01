Design Toscano The Cherub's Harvest Mantel Clock, 16 Inch, Polyresin, Gold and Ivory

French Baroque - This ornate clock boasts Roman numerals, dancing cherubs, and beautiful fruits, flowers and foliage of the harvest. These details combine to create a truly unique piece to add to your home decor Cherub Angels - These chubby child-like beings are often described as attending directly to God. Western art has also linked them to cupid and putti. These charming representations can embody love, peace and prosperity High Quality Clock - Hand-cast using real crushed stone bonded with durable designer resin, our Cherub's Harvest Clock is topped with shades of faux ivory and faux antique gold Design Toscano Decor - Exclusive to the Design Toscano brand, the Cherub's Harvest Clock is perfect for proud mantel or sideboard display in your home, it also makes a wonderful gift for fans of the French Baroque style Our Cherub's Harvest Mantel Clock measures 12"Wx5"Dx16.5"H and weighs 8 lbs. Requires your one AA battery