Wells The Chefs Series Undermount 21 in. Stainless Steel Handmade Single Bowl Kitchen Sink Package, Silver

Featuring streamlined contemporary design, this 9-inch deep 21-inch single bowl sink is handcrafted with 16 gauge premium Type 304 stainless steel, luxuriously heavy-duty for residential sinks. The mindful construction of the reserved radius corners adopts the same modern design scheme as zero-radius sinks, while maintaining more approachable soft edges that facilitate easy cleaning like a traditional sink. Its size makes the sink a multitasker - it can take the role of the main sink for an apartment kitchen, the second sink on a large counter, a prep sink on an island, or even a laundry tub. With its versatile applicability and modern styling, this sink will become an everyday necessity for any home.