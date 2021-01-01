Featuring streamlined contemporary design, this 7-inch deep 14 x 19-inch elongated bar sink is handcrafted with 16 gauge premium type 304 stainless steel, luxuriously heavy-duty for residential sinks. The mindful construction of the reserved radius corners adopts the same modern design scheme as zero-radius sinks, while maintaining more approachable soft edges that facilitate easy cleaning like a traditional sink. It can be installed in either directions. Horizontal installation would create a chic asymmetrical feel with a sense of fluidness, due to the non-center placement of the drain hole and the pressed draining channels. Wells Sinkware The Chef's Collection Undermount 13.75-in x 19-in Stainless Steel Single Bowl Kitchen Sink | CSU1419-7-1