The Camping Cookbook: Over 60 Delicious Recipes for Every Outdoor Occasion Heather Thomas Author

Where’s your sense of adventure?Everything tastes so much better when it’s cooked over hot coals or on an open fire. If you want to get back to nature and spend a few nights under the stars, all you need is the right kit, an adventurous streak and this essential cookbook.The Camping Cookbook contains over 60 recipes to enjoy in the great outdoors from hearty breakfasts and one pot wonders to brilliant barbecues and delicious drinks. With this cookbook and a portable stove, barbecue or fire pit, you can forget the stale sandwiches and tinned beans of the past, and learn to eat in style, whatever the weather.Recipes include:• Camping Marinades, Seasonings and Rubs• Campfire Nachos• Mexican Chilli Fried Eggs with Avocado Mash• Greek Style Charcoal-Grilled Lamb• Sticky Sausage Hot Dogs• Foraged Campfire Risotto• Toffee Apple Pan Crumble• Spicy Marshmallow Hot Chocolate• Hot Campfire Toddies