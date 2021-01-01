From east urban home
The Bridge by Markus Kuhne Photographic Print on Canvas
The Bridge by Markus Kuhne, canvas wall art. Black and white image of a bridge spanning the mists, Iceland. This proprietary canvas provides a classic and distinctive texture, while archival UV protectant inks make it scratch and fade resistant. The fabric base is flexible to support tight corners. The finished canvas print is mounted on a sturdy yet lightweight board to protect against warping, overstretching or loose, sagging prints. It is then finished with a closed matboard backing and includes pre-installed, ready-to-hang sawtooth hardware. Size: 16" H x 24" W x 1.25" D