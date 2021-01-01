Purchase The Big Happy Planner® Bright Side Homeschool Planner Box Kit at Michaels. Go back to school with all the essentials. This planner box kit has all the teaching essentials needed for homeschooling. Go back to school with all the essentials. This planner box kit has all the teaching essentials needed for homeschooling. It includes a Big dated planner that runs from August 2021-July 2022, sticker sheets, a bookmark, and washi tape. This is the perfect starter for a new planner or someone looking for a full set of items to get going! Details: 14.37 x 12.87 x 1.48 (36.49cm x 32.68cm x 3.75cm) package size 8.5" x 11" (21.5cm x 28cm) page size Homeschool layout Disc bound August 2021 to July 2022 (12-month dated planner) Includes The Big Happy Planner and accessories Contents: The Big Happy Planner: Designed with a homeschool layout, it has colorblocked sections that can be used to divide different subjects. It has a margin area for important assignments, reminders, weekly focus, and activities. Includes 12 teacher themed dividers with bright graphics, stick figures, and inspirational quotes 2 sticker sheets with fun designs to add to your monthly calendars and weekly spreads Snap-in bookmark to save your page as you plan your way through the year 1 washi tape | The Big Happy Planner® Bright Side Homeschool Planner Box Kit By Me & My Big Ideas | Michaels®