The Baby-Led Weaning Cookbook: Delicious Recipes That Will Help Your Baby Learn to Eat Solid Foods-and That the Whole Family Will Enjoy Gill Rapley Ph

Forget baby purées and spoon-feeding—there’s an easier, more natural way to introduce your little one to solid foods. By about six months, when babies can sit up unassisted, grab things, and munch on them, they are ready to join the family at the kitchen table and discover real, solid food for themselves.Baby-led weaning sets the stage for healthy eating habits in the years ahead by helping babies learn to feed themselves, to gauge appetite, and to love a variety of nutritious foods. Now, with The Baby-Led Weaning Cookbook, cooking family meals that your little one can share will be a cinch. Gill Rapley and Tracey Murkett—coauthors of Baby-Led Weaning, the book that started the movement—collect 130 recipes perfectly suited for baby-led weaning, as well as:• Straightforward advice on which foods to start with• Essential at-a-glance information on nutrition and food safety• Healthy ideas for quick snacks, delicious desserts, and meals for the whole family• Anecdotes and quotes from parents who follow baby-led weaning• Tips on minimizing the mess, keeping food the right size for little hands, and more!The Baby-Led Weaning Cookbook will give you the recipes and the confidence to create exciting, enjoyable mealtimes that encourage little ones to develop at their own pace.