From fari publishing
The Art of Persian Tea Farahnaz Amirsoleymani Author
The Art of Persian Tea is a sensory journey that will transport you back to the fairytale courts of ancient Persia. Inspired by her heritage Farahnaz highlights the essentials of Persian tea culture: tradition, blending, & brewing the perfect cup. Showcasing 32 artisanal tea blends, alongside generation's worth of family recipes and cure-alls (tonics & elixirs) that are truly priceless jewels. Focusing on the senses and subtle experiences, transport yourself to the majestic world of Persia.