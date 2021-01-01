The 30-Minute Vegetarian Cookbook: 100 Healthy, Delicious Meals for Busy People Lisa Turner Author

Create fast, healthy, vegetarian mealsA vegetarian diet offers an abundance of mouthwatering food options that promote long-term health. This indispensable, plant-based cookbook features easy-to-make recipes that prove you can enjoy fresh, flavorful vegetarian meals—even on busy weeknights.What sets The 30-Minute Vegetarian Cookbook apart:100 healthy recipes—This vegetarian cookbook features a wide variety of meals, many of which are influenced by global cuisine, including Tex-Mex Chili, Simple Lemon Dal, and Indonesian-Style Spicy Fried Tempeh Strips.Handy prep tips—Discover time-saving ingredients and recipe elements that can be prepped over the weekend, as well as advice on how to stock a vegetarian pantry and make your kitchen more efficient.Helpful dietary labels—Choose your next dish quickly according to dietary restrictions or preferences, as each recipe is marked with labels like Vegan, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Nut-Free, Oil-Free, and Soy-Free. Recipes also feature serving sizes, prep times, and cooking times.Eat healthy even when you’re in a hurry with the simple, yet delicious recipes found in The 30-Minute Vegetarian Cookbook.