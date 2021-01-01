From gertmenian & sons
Gertmenian & Sons Thayer Ivory 3 ft. x 6 ft. Solid Shag Indoor Runner Rug
The Thayer collection effortlessly captures the spirit of today's causal and comfortable lifestyle. Inspired by nature and organic in feel, the modern styling will add an instant update to any room. The technologically advanced, ultra-soft polyester yarns are plush and dense underfoot yet durable and practical. Designed with real life in mind, these rugs are easy to care for and look great in a variety of decorating styles. Color: Ivory.