Christian Printwear - Pacific Printwear Thats What I Do Read The Word of God and Know Things dk Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Based on a popular saying, This is the perfect design for any Born Again, Bible believing, Evangelical, Christian, Christ Centered, Pastor, Prayer Warrior, Worship Leader, Youth Minister or anyone who loves the King of Kings and reads the Word. Featuring the words Thats What I do I Read the Word of God and I Know Things. This design is perfect anywhere. Bible Study, School, before the throne in prayer, Work, playing a game, or anywhere. Share your love for the Word of God by rocking this design 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only