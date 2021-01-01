Thao Pendant Light by Seascape Lamps - Color: Wood Tones - Finish: Brushed Nickel - (SL_TH30_PB)

The Thao Pendant Light from Seascape Lamps is as classic as they come, featuring a solid drum shade enclosed with a frosted diffuser at the base. This gives the light a warm glow that creates a comfortable atmosphere to relax in. Designed to be a stylish addition to dining and living rooms, the Thao offers both functional and ambient lighting with a broad range of fabrics, silks and wood veneers to match the theme of the space. Seascape Lamps was established in Santa Cruz, CA in 1980 as a producer of custom lighting fixtures and shades. Seascape Lamps gives the consumer flexibility in choosing their lighting style and design, as all materials are hand-selected and available for use in all styles. Create your own pendant, floor, table, ceiling lamp, or wall sconce with their wide selection of solid and printed shades and specialized LED bulbs. Shape: Round. Color: Wood Tones. Finish: Brushed Nickel