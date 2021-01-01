Thanksgiving Quote Square Pillow Cover

Easily update and refresh your home with luxurious and beautiful throw pillow covers. Set consists of 2 pillow covers. Instant upgrade of any space is possible with this decorative throw pillow cover made with durable 100% polyester brushed fabric. Distinct and beautiful colors will add hue and style to any room. Pillow cover gives a luxurious feel, distinctive look, and decor your home in a second. 100% Polyester brushed with a luxurious hand feel. The fabric is dyed with Oeko-tex® standard 100 certified products without any harmful substances. Inserts are not included, can be purchased separately. Hidden zipper with piped edging. Made in Turkey.