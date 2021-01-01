From independently published
Thanksgiving Activity Book: Coloring, Matching, Mazes, Drawing, Crosswords, Word Searches, Color by Number, Recipes and Word Scrambles Brooke Summers
Advertisement
Thanksgiving Activity Book For Kids Ages 4-8We have created an activity book of Thanksgiving fun and we need your help to complete it!WHAT'S INSIDE!Coloring Thanksgiving PagesThanksgiving Color by Number PagesDrawing Activity PagesMatching PicturesThanksgiving Word Search PuzzlesThanksgiving Crossword PuzzlesFestive MazesFun Word Scrambles to SolveHours of FUN!Every Thanksgiving Activity Book picture is printed on its own large print 8.5 x 11 inch page. Make one of the best decisions for your child this year with this entertaining and educational activity book!