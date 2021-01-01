Better Office Thank You Cards with Envelopes, 4" x 6", Assorted Colors, 100/Pack (64523)

A bulk set of multi-language themed 4" x 6" thank-you cards including 100 cards, 20 of each of five cover designs, and white envelopes. Five multi-language themed designs that bode well for either gender and people of all ages. Made of 90 lb. cover stock for a high-quality look and feel, these Better Office thank-you cards can be used for a number of occasions, including birthdays, graduations, and more..Set of thank-you cards in five different multi-language themed designs for various occasions.Made of 90 lb. cover stock, equivalent to 250 gsm.Includes 25 cards of each of five cover designs; 100 cards in total.Cards are blank inside.Card dimensions: 4" x 6".Cards and envelopes are packed into kraft corrugated box for protection and long-term storage.100 white envelopes included